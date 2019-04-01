BREAKING: A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road blocked after reported accident

A road traffic accident has resulted in part of the A90 being blocked.

Traffic Scotland tweeted to say the road was blocked at Stracathro Services, around a mile north of Brechin.

Traffic is said to be “heavy on approach”.

The tweet said: “A90 northbound, north of the Stracathro Services- reports of an RTC partially blocking the road.

“Traffic is heavy on approach. Police are en route.”

More on this as we get it.