Monday, April 1st 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News

BREAKING: A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road blocked after reported accident

by Steven Rae
April 1, 2019, 9:56 am Updated: April 1, 2019, 9:59 am
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

A road traffic accident has resulted in part of the A90 being blocked.

Traffic Scotland tweeted to say the road was blocked at Stracathro Services, around a mile north of Brechin.

Traffic is said to be “heavy on approach”.

The tweet said: “A90 northbound, north of the Stracathro Services- reports of an RTC partially blocking the road.

“Traffic is heavy on approach. Police are en route.”

More on this as we get it.

More from the Evening Telegraph

Breaking

    Cancel