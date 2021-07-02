A90 closed at Laurencekirk following incident with motorbike and van

A major north-east road has been closed following a collision involving a van and a motorbike.

The A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road has been shut northbound following the incident at the A937 Laurencekirk turn-off, north of the town.

UPDATE❗ ⌚ 15:20#A90 RTC#A90 N/B remains ❌CLOSED❌ RTC on the A90 at Laurencekirk N/B Traffic is very slow in the area, expect delays@NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/f2RcS5942I — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 2, 2021

Emergency services were contacted shortly after 2pm.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called at about 2.10pm following the report of a two-vehicle road crash involving a motorbike and a van on the A90 near northbound near Laurencekirk.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed. There are no details on injuries at this time.”

Two fire engines were dispatched to the scene from Stonehaven and Laurencekirk in response to the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called at 2.10pm following an incident at the junction of the A937 where it meets the A90 near Laurencekirk.

“Crews made the scene safe and stabilised the vehicles.”