Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews breakfast gadgets

Breakfast, they say, is the most important meal of the day. Can’t verify that, but it is one of the best (alongside lunch and dinner), especially with the help of gadget or two.

£42.99

Waffles are so versatile, and there are dozens of different irons out there. VonShef’s is one of the cheaper ones, and it is a no-frills machine. There isn’t a temperature control, no beep to say when the waffles are done, and there’s not even an on/off switch. But it does make perfect Belgian waffles – crisp, yet fluffy, and, importantly, evenly cooked.

£70

Coffee is, of course, a breakfast staple, and if you prefer it filtered then look no further than a machine by Melitta. The Look V can be set so your cup of Joe is ready first thing, and the jug holds enough for 10 standard cups. Only gripe is the heated plate to keep the coffee hot. Use that, and the flavour spoils quickly. An insulated jug would have been better. That aside, when first prepared, the coffee is rich, dark and, above all, refreshing. Just what you need to waken up.

£17.99

Take the trial and error (and constant attention) needed to boil eggs. This steam boils up to six eggs perfectly – just select how hard you like them, switch it on and forget about it. Pretty much perfect results every time for a gadget that’s ridiculously cheap. It will even poach eggs, or make omelettes too, and is quite compact, so won’t clutter up your worktop.