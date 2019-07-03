Break-in at cafe in Angus probed by Police Scotland as three-figure sum stolen

Police Scotland has launched an investigation following a break-in at a cafe near Brechin.

The Bonnybreich Cafe on the A90 was broken into some time between 5pm on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday.

The cafe was unable to open on Saturday. The site, which is right next to the carriageway, was formerly a Little Chef restaurant.

A police spokesman confirmed a three-figure sum of cash was stolen along with various items of stock.

Police have now launched a public appeal to motorists following the raid at the premises which is located beside the southbound A90.

A spokesman said: “Although motorists drive past here at high speed, we would like to hear from anyone who noticed anything unusual or out of place, or who may have dashcam footage of vehicles in the car park overnight on Friday.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.”