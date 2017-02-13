Police Scotland is appealing for information after the Archie Foundation shop in the Wellgate Shopping Centre, Dundee was broken into over the weekend.

The shop was targeted between 4pm on Friday and 3pm on Sunday 12th February. An engraved Ipad and two charity boxes containing approximately a two-figure sum of money were stolen.

Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting reference num CR/3815/17 or any police officer.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

