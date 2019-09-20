Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighters from Dundee putting everything into reaching the top of their game

Dundee Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighters Patrick Rowan and Darren Ferguson are putting everything they have into reaching the top of their game.

Some would say with martial arts that is simply the nature of the beast, that all involved show an insane level of commitment in putting their mind and body on the line to achieve their goals.

Those people obviously haven’t met Rowan and Ferguson, a deadly duo who take their dedication and preparations to the extreme, and have known little but winning in their short time in the sport.

Having only taken up BJJ in 2017, the pair started training, travelling and competing together after a chance encounter at the British Open earlier this year. Though, they both admit they had admired each other from afar for some time.

And it’s easy to see why. Although Monifieth’s Rowan (23) is an imposing but quiet figure and Lochee lad Ferguson (33) lean and charismatic, both have very similar mind-sets and attitudes towards what they’re trying to achieve – and that makes them an ideal pairing.

Their commitment is so that Ferguson has taken a month off his work as a scaffolder and personal trainer to prepare for an upcoming European event and Rowan is combining his workouts with studying nutrition at Abertay University.

The latter is something, Ferguson is keen to rib his mate for.

“Patrick ‘biceps’ Rowan is his name,” he remarked.

“We’ve become like brothers now, though, because we train with each other every single day. It made sense to become team-mates and travel and fight together.”

Rowan said: “It means I can train with Dundee MMA and Gracie Barra as well, so it’s perfect.

“Training is my passion, I never turn up hating it.”

Both Rowan and Ferguson are Scottish and British Champions at white belt. Their next target is repeating that success at blue belt as well as taking their skills to European competition in Wolverhampton on September 28.

Ferguson said: “I can’t wait. I’ve taken a month off work for this. I’ve been training every single day to try to get myself as fit and strong as I can.

“We’re going to go for it. This is what Patrick and I train hard for.

“We travel to all the competitions, won all the major ones at white belt and now we’re trying to repeat that at blue. The European Championships is just the next level.

“I’m a bit crazy, a bit of a risk taker and like to throw some moves in there so we’ll see what happens.”

Rowan added: “Our eventual goal is to get to the World Championships in America but it costs. We’re looking for sponsors to help with the travel, accommodation, etc.”

Not one to shirk a challenge, Ferguson – who also coaches Dundee Celtic 2008s twice a week – is hoping to try his hand at MMA in the near future after seeing a recent fight cancelled.

“I’ve been trying to get myself settled in an MMA gym,” he said.

“Trying to find a fight team has been a problem and when I had a couple of bouts lined up I wasn’t able to do them because of my boxing and jiu-jitsu background.

“It’s kind of set me back but it is going to happen very soon.”