Brazen thieves say ‘hello’ to a neighbour before stealing OAP’s caravan from her driveway in Dundee

Police are hunting a couple who brazenly stole an OAP’s caravan in broad daylight while she was visiting colleagues in a charity shop.

The pair entered Barbara Myloff’s side garden on St Fillans Road before towing away her Bailey Pageant caravan, which she only bought last year.

The 71-year-old said the theft had taken place at around 11am on Monday, when she had popped out to visit colleagues at the Oxfam charity shop in Lochee.

She said the pair even said hello to one of her neighbours as they drove away in their blue estate car with the caravan towed behind.

She added: “I scrimped and scraped to buy that caravan and I’ve only had it around a year. I can’t believe someone has taken it.

“When I came home and noticed it was gone I was in disbelief. I phoned my daughter-in-law to see if my son had perhaps taken it.

“I knew fine well he wouldn’t have but I didn’t want to call the police at that point in case there was an explanation for what happened.”

Neighbours confirmed they had witnessed a man and a woman coming into her side garden before they attached the cream-coloured motor home, which has a plate reading SX13KRZ.

She added: “Neighbours said they saw the couple towing it away, they were driving a big blue estate type car. They even said ‘hi’ to one of them.

“I have no idea if they saw me leaving the house or purely by chance they’ve chapped my door and realised I wasn’t in.

“Unfortunately the neighbours didn’t get a picture or the vehicle plate of the car that towed the caravan away from my driveway.

“They described them as a young couple, although the neighbours were a bit suspicious I don’t know if the time of day it’s happened has caught people out.”

Barbara had just been clearing her motor home with family earlier this month and had plans to visit Faskally Caravan Park in Pitlochry.

She added: “I took out insurance against the motor home as I thought it may get vandalised but I never envisaged it would get stolen from my driveway.

“I’m not optimistic we’ll get the caravan back we think it will be heading south by now.”

A spokeswoman for the police said: “Around 11.25am on Tuesday, August 24, police were called to a report of a caravan stolen from property on St Fillan’s Road, Dundee. Police inquiries are ongoing.”