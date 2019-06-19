‘Brazen thief’ steals more than £1,000 from Carnoustie DIY store

An Angus business owner has slammed a “brazen thief” who used a distraction technique on staff before stealing a four-figure sum of cash from the premises.

The Carnoustie Fobel Shop was targeted by a “well-dressed” man who distracted staff before stealing more than £1,000 in cash in a matter of seconds.

Co-owner Kenny Watt said his partner’s son uploaded footage of the alleged culprit on social media last night which has now been shared more than 2,000 times.

He said: “I wasn’t in the store at the time it happened but my partner June said the guy’s story was very plausible.

“He was apparently on the phone to his mother and he had been looking for various bits and pieces as he walked around the shop.”

​Kenny said the man had asked June for other items which meant she had to go to the back of the store to look for them.

“You can see from the footage the guy also walked to the back and it all happened within a matter of seconds,” he added.

“He walked out with that day’s banking and walked in the direction of Queen Street.

“He started to walk incredibly fast as he left the shop.”

Kenny added: “Looking at the footage he was quite well-dressed and told my partner he was waiting for his father to come to the store.”

Police Scotland visited the shop yesterday and reviewed the CCTV footage.

A spokesman for the force confirmed officers are investigating the matter but declined to make any further comment

Kenny added: “To say we are devastated is an understatement.

“If it’s not difficult enough with the parking charges in Angus at the moment, we’ve got to deal with numpties like this.”

June’s son Michael uploaded the footage on social media and Kenny said he has been “amazed” by the response.

He added: “I’m not a social media person myself, but Michael has been keeping me updated about how widely it has been shared.

“I can’t thank the public enough for their help.”