Brazen Dundee thieves caught on camera trying to steal from football ground

Officials at a junior football club are appealing for witnesses after brazen thieves attempted to break into equipment sheds at their home ground.

Police were alerted to the attempted break-in at Lochee United’s Thomson Park ground on Friday afternoon.

Two men were pictured apparently attempting to gain access to a container and shed.

Posting on Facebook, the club said: “One of our neighbours saw them and managed to get a few pictures.

“If they had managed to gain entry to the containers and shed they would have found there is nothing worth stealing.”

© Supplied

Officials pointed out that, despite the fact nothing was taken, people should remain vigilant in case similar incidents occur in the future.

The club said: “Today it was our ground and containers, tomorrow it could be someone’s house.”

Lochee United JFC are now hoping that the appeal will be help to catch those responsible for the attempted break-in.

The club added: “If anyone knows them, please contact Lochee police station, any committee person or email info@locheeunited.co.uk.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are investigating an incident that happened at Thomson Park junior football ground on Napier Drive at around 2.30pm on Friday.

“Two men, described as in their 20s and wearing dark tracksuits or similar clothing, were seen attempting to enter a storage shed with obvious intent to steal, although they left empty-handed.”

The police are hopeful the perpetrators can be traced and have urged members of the public to get in touch with any information that they may think will be useful to the investigation.

The spokesman added: “If anyone has any information that could assist our inquiries, please call 101. Our reference is CR/20981/19.”