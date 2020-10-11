Brazen drug dealer slammed for selling Class B drugs on Facebook along with prescription pills

Drug dealers are brazenly selling prescription pills and other illicit substances on a Dundee woman’s Facebook page.

Shocked social media users contacted the Evening Telegraph after discovering the page, which is offering various drugs including prescription opioids and cannabis.

The Tele has chosen to keep the alleged account holder anonymous as it is not clear whether the user is responsible for the advertisements, or whether her profile has potentially been hacked.

It understood the drug operation may be running in the east end of the city with stock apparently available through private messaging.

Included in the items which were apparently available for sale were highly-addictive painkillers and other medications, such as Codeine, Xanax and pregabalin.

The latter has been linked to hundreds of deaths in Scotland in recent years and, just last month, Public Health England warned of the dangers attached to the medication, which has become a common treatment for epilepsy and anxiety.

In 2017 it was linked to 24 deaths in Tayside alone, and was criminalised last year by drug chiefs.

Other items including diazepam and Valium were also being advertised, with captions encouraging people to purchase.

Images of bags of class B drug cannabis was also included in separate posts, which boasted “weed available and cheap price”.

Apparent customers were also seen openly exchanging messages asking for price lists and inquiring how much the Valium could be bought for.

One Facebook user who contacted the paper added: “This is a drug dealer openly selling her wares on Facebook. If this isn’t a story, what is?”

Last year, advocacy group Volteface revealed social media was increasingly being used by drug dealers to ply their trade.

A survey revealed that one in four young people had seen illicit substances for sale on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

Police Scotland has said it is aware that social media has become another marketplace for drug dealers.

The force has also warned that using the black market to purchase prescription pills is highly risky as they may be packaged incorrectly.

Chief Inspector Anton Stephenson, safer communities division, said: “We’re aware that dealers will exploit social media platforms to sell illegal drugs. Despite how they may be packaged or appear, taking any drug not prescribed for you is extremely dangerous and potentially life-threatening.

“These dealers are attempting to profit off criminality and by risking the safety of others. If you have any information on the supply of drugs, please report your concerns to Police Scotland via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”