Shocked onlookers watched as a brazen motorist crashed into a parked Audi in Perth before inspecting the damage he caused – then drove away from the scene.

James Yates could be left £900 out of pocket after an incident at Darnhall Crescent, in Perth.

Police Scotland have confirmed they are investigating the hit and run incident on Monday evening, at around 8pm.

The 24-year-old said the bumper was “hanging off” the front of his black Audi TT, after a family friend alerted him to the damage.

Kids and dog walkers at a nearby children’s playpark advised James they saw a white mini van or bus smash into his car while attempting to park.

“The people in the park said it almost looked more like a mini bus, the way windows were situated on the vehicle,” James said.

“Two dog walkers told me that. One added that the driver got out of the vehicle looked at the damage and then shot off.

“It makes it worse hearing he went and checked the damage before driving off. To me it sounds like he was trying to park his vehicle up when this has happened.”

Footage search

James is hopeful the van will be on CCTV from a nearby store as police conduct their inquiries.

He added: “I tried to knock on some of the residents’ doors to see if they saw anything at the time and we also put out an appeal online.

“There is also a Co-op store nearby and they are going to give the police a chance to look at the CCTV.

“The way dog walkers have described the windows at the side of the van I’m hoping it may stand out a wee bit more from a normal transit van.

“I’ve managed to cable tie the bumper up just now but the cost we are getting for repairs could be anything between £800 and £900.”

Police appeal

A Police Scotland spokesman added: “Officers received report of a hit and run road crash on Darnhall Crescent in Perth around 8.05pm on Monday, 10 May, 2021.

“A vehicle was struck by a vehicle which failed to stop after the crash.

“No-one was injured and enquiries are ongoing.”