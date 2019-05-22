Brazen crook steals bike from Dundee boy while he was delivering papers

A Dundee schoolboy had his bike stolen by a brazen thief while he was out delivering newspapers.

Keir Rollo, 14, had just started his paper round last Thursday and was on his usual route in the Woodside area of the city when a man made off with his bicycle.

The teenager has been left scared to go out alone on his rounds in case there is any repeat of the incident.

His mum Tammy, 38, said that although Keir was not hurt in the incident, he had been left very badly shaken.

Keir had just collected his papers from Graham Street News and was on Haywood Drive when the thief struck.

Tammy said: “I can’t believe someone would do this.

“It turns out this guy had been watching Keir and following him.

“When he propped his bike up against a wall to go and deliver a Tele through somebody’s door, the guy struck and ran off with his bike.”

Tammy added: “Keir is very shaken up and clearly very upset about the whole thing – he’s also totally gutted about his bike.

“The fact that someone can do that to a child is dreadful. I hope the person is caught.

“I’m sick to the pit of my stomach and would hate this to happen to another child.”

She added: “While we are obviously upset at the theft of the bike – which we don’t expect to get back – we are more concerned that the police catch whoever did this to prevent them targeting another child.

“Children should be safe while out doing their paper rounds and earning themselves a little bit of pocket money without some callous thief targeting them.”

Tammy said that Keir has lost his confidence as a result of the theft and hadn’t wanted to go back out on his rounds – especially as he no longer had his bike to use and he was worried about being targeted again.

She added: “I feel so sorry for him.

“I’m going to take him on his rounds for a while in the car just until he feels safe doing it himself again.”

Tammy has since been told that Keir’s bike was spotted on Barnes Avenue over the weekend.

She said: “I would appeal to everyone to keep their eyes open.

“I want the person caught.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Our inquiries are continuing.”