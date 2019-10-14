Brave Tayside girl Ruby’s cancer battle inspires charity picture book

A six-year-old girl with cancer has become the inspiration for a charity book to be published later this year.

Ruby Stewart has stage four alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a type of soft tissue tumour. She was diagnosed with the disease at only four years old.

The picture book will be sold to raise funds for the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group and is set for release in the first week of December.

The idea for the book came from copywriter Kevin Anderson, whose son attends Inchture Primary School with Ruby.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

He said: “In the course of dropping my son off at school, I met Ruby and her parents. I wanted to do something to raise awareness of the cancer.

“I wanted to do something to make her smile.”

He wrote The Unicorn With The Ruby Horn to reflect Ruby’s love of unicorns.

The book will be between 16-24 pages and will be highly colourful. It will be poem-based and covers the themes of friendship, being different and overcoming fears.

Despite undergoing multiple rounds of chemotherapy and numerous setbacks, Ruby is described as having shown a “remarkable level of bravery”.

© Supplied

Her parents, Andy and Claire, said: “She lives her life as much as she can like a normal six-year-old. She is very active, full of fun and optimism.”

They added that the book “means a lot” to Ruby and makes her “happy, and she is very grateful” to those involved in its creation.