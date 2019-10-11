Brave retired Dundee nurse raises hundreds for charity with Forth Rail Bridge abseil

Couragous Carol Danskin abseiled hundreds of feet from the Forth Rail Bridge to raise hundreds of pounds for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The retired nurse, from Broughty Ferry, reckons she will have collected £600 from the event and taken another step towards her target of raising £5,000 for the charity.

Carol, 57, said: “It was a really good day, despite pouring with rain, and the abseil was over so quickly.

“It only took about a minute from top to finish when I came down.

“I wasn’t frightened, just excited. I have made more than £600 which is amazing and my family were there to see me do it.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The total height that I abseiled was about 260 feet. I did look down and it was OK.

“It was a brilliant experience and I absolutely loved it. I would definitely do it again.

“There were hundreds of people there doing it for all sorts of different causes and the atmosphere was really good.”

Carol aims to raise the money to name a guide dog after her late father, Arthur, who supported the charity.