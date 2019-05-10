Brave patient heaps lavish praise on NHS Tayside after breast cancer treatment

A brave patient has heaped lavish praise on NHS Tayside after her treatment for breast cancer.

Lorraine Kennedy, 55, spoke from Ninewells Hospital this week and backed the entire medical team even though she believes staff might have given her lower dosages of treatment earlier.

NHS Tayside came under fierce criticism last month after admitting doctors had prescribed lower doses of chemotherapy treatment to breast cancer patients than elsewhere in Scotland.

The Tele broke the story of how the health board and Scottish Government were conducting an investigation into the treatment for more than 300 patients, including patients who died.

Lorraine, however, joined others who may have received the lower dosage in thanking the oncologists for their efforts.

She echoes the views of members of Support NHS Tayside Oncologists, who disagree with the criticism aimed at specialists.

She said: “I think it’s terrible people are having a go at the doctors. I was at the Maggie’s Centre and people were all talking about the low levels of radiotherapy.

“I think I got a low dosage because I didn’t have as many side affects.

“But the way I see it is that the doctors know about this better than we do and if they don’t give you a big dose of treatment then it’s for a reason.

“Why would I complain? I’m alive and still here.

“I have been asked if I wanted to complain about my treatment and I have said ‘no’ because I am not interested. I’m still here and count every day as a blessing.”

Lorraine, from Craigie Avenue, is a foster carer and before undergoing further radiotherapy she told the Tele: “I cannot wait to get back to work. I love my job.

“It’s a great job and I work with younger children and newborns.

“My breast cancer started last August very suddenly. It was a big tumour and stage three, but with the treatment they shrunk it down to one centimetre.

“My side effects were tiredness and aching bones, but I didn’t get as bad as other people.”

NHS Tayside said dosages were lowered in a bid to reduce side effects, and that the risks to the 304 patients involved were very small.

Expert group Scottish Cancer Taskforce is studying HIS’s report. The Royal College of Physicians is carrying out a further review also.