Brave husband to take to the skies in a bid to raise money for MS charity

A brave husband will be taking to the skies on World MS Day in an effort to raise cash for charity.

Marc McGarry, 39, from Fintry, plucked up the courage earlier this month to book himself in for the estimated 12,000 feet skydive over the Errol airfields which takes place in May.

Marc’s wife Susan, who has been living with multiple sclerosis for more than half of her life, has spurred him on as he tries to achieve his fundraising goal.

He wants to raise £400 for the Multiple Sclerosis Trust and said: “I’m not sure exactly what height it is but it’s something between 10,000 and 12,000 feet generally.

“As long as it’s enough for the parachute to open that will be fine. I’d booked in the jump over a month or so ago but have just got the charity page set-up now.”

Multiple Sclerosis Trust has been helping to support people with the condition since it was established in 1993.

Marc is hoping the money raised from his efforts can go towards the services they provide which include funding for practical research and campaigns for specialist MS services.

He said: “The target is £400 but we are hoping to raise as much as we can. We’ve had a small number of donations so far and have already reached £110.

“People have been very supportive. I haven’t raised any money for MS before but this is a charity very close to me and my family.”

Susan, who has been married to Marc for nine years this year, heralded her husband as he prepares for the big jump.

She said: “When we posted about it online there were a few jokes at Marc’s expense but there has already been a lot of supportive messages.

“Like Marc said, it’s a charity very close to our hearts and I’m hoping he can raise as much money as possible.”

Marc also revealed he had been given help by his workmates who are taking part in a football event in a bid to raise cash for local charity, MS Therapy Tayside.

He said: “We are playing in

the Dundee business five-a-side football tournament this month.

“My work, WM Donald has put in two teams and one team is raising funds for the local charity.”

You can donate to Marc’s cause here.