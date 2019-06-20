Brave Dundee bar owner fought off thug who threatened to stab her

A brave pub boss fought off a robber who tried to steal her handbag and threatened to stab her.

Susan Russell was opening up The Bank Bar on Union Street in March when she was grabbed by Joseph Horsburgh.

The thug tried to make off with her handbag but fled empty-handed after Ms Russell refused to let go.

Horsburgh was jailed for more than two years after pleading guilty to the early morning attack.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Horsburgh and his victim were both in Tesco on Nethergate before 7am on March 26. Horsburgh, who was clearly under the influence of drugs, was seen to fall into a metal barrier in the store.

After leaving to walk down Union Street and open the bar, Ms Russell was grabbed from behind by Horsburgh.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin said: “The accused began shouting ‘give me your purse’. He said he had a knife and would stab her.

“She started struggling and began shouting and screaming for help. He repeatedly demanded to give him the bag or he would punch her face.

“The bag went over her face but she held on and continued struggling and screaming for help.”

A resident in a nearby flat heard the commotion outside and shouted from her window and Horsburgh fled the scene.

Horsburgh, 37, pleaded guilty on indictment to assaulting Ms Russell on Union Street on March 26 by following her, seizing her, pushing her on the body, threatening to stab her, demanding she give him her handbag and trying to rob her of the handbag while on bail.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said Horsburgh was “ashamed” of his actions and tendered his apologies to Ms Russell.

Before jailing Horsburgh for 26 months, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “I am sure you know this is utterly unacceptable conduct.”