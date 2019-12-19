Brave Carnoustie boy Blake facing Christmas in Dundee’s Ninewells

A young Angus boy battling a rare condition is facing Christmas in hospital.

Blake McMillan, from Carnoustie, was diagnosed with the MECP 2 Duplication Syndrome at just three-weeks-old.

The condition means the seven-year-old can’t walk or sit without full support although he can move his head and limbs and wriggle about.

There is currently no known cure for the condition.

Blake has underwent many major setbacks in his young life and he is currently in Ninewells, with the prospect of Christmas in hospital.

Mum Jenny How said long hospital stays were an ordinary aspect of Blake’s life.

Jenny said: ” It’s been four weeks today since Blake was admitted with a broken feeding tube.

“It’s been quite a journey with lots of complications along the way”

Jenny said her son was currently meant to be in Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children for an operation but hadn’t been able to go because there were no free critical-care beds.

She said: “There is a chance that Blake will be in hospital for Christmas.

“We are meant to be going to Rachel House hospice for a pre-Christmas break on Friday so here’s hoping we get there. ”

Jenny said the situation was beginning to take its toll on the entire family.

She said: “We haven’t done anything festive this year and the house is only partially-decorated, we just aren’t in the mood.

“My daughter Faye is really struggling too and desperately needs her brother home and to get back to normality.

“This is all so frustrating. I just so badly want him home so we can all be together again. Faye is really missing him and this unsettled way of life is no good for any of us.”

Meanwhile Jenny has dedicated her birthday this week to raising money.

She said: “I am pledging my birthday for research. If you’d buy me a glass of wine, or send me a card, instead, please donate a pound or two to help cure this disease.

“We are getting close to clinical trials and many more researchers have taken an interest in this syndrome since it has been proven to be a potentially reversible condition.

“We remain hopeful that with continued funding for research, this condition will be cured within the next few years.”

Jenny said: “Since Blake has been born, many more precious innocent little boys have been born and diagnosed, and many have died. It’s devastating.”

She said: “I dream of a cure. Numerous times I have watched my little boy teetering on the brink of death.

“I dream of a day where I don’t give him drugs, of a day that he is seizure-free.”