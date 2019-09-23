Brave brothers put illness behind them to help youngsters staying in Ninewells Hospital

Brothers Tyler and Codylee Davidson have both spent much of their young lives in hospital with rare conditions that dramatically affect their day to day living.

But despite their own difficulties, the selfless siblings, aged three and five, have teamed up to help other youngsters needing treatment at Ninewells.

The boys from St Mary’s are collecting enough toys and play equipment to fill a 40-litre tub, for donation to the hospital’s Ward 29.

Dad Adam Davidson, 37, described his pride for his sons, who attend Craigowl Nursery and Primary School.

Adam said: “Both boys are frequent visitors to Ward 29 due to their conditions.

“There is a playroom in the ward and the play staff there are all lovely.

“The playroom relies entirely on donations and it’s a brilliant place for the children to get away from all their worries and relax playing or doing arts.

“The boys have both decided to return the favour for all the help and support they have received and fill a 40-litre tub with toys and play and art equipment.

“Already they have donated toys of their own and other people have begun to give us stuff but we are looking for very much more.”

Adam said that although he was only five, Codylee had thought up the plan himself because he knew how much he enjoyed playing with the toys in the playroom.

Codylee suffers from von Willerbrands Disease, a condition inherited from his dad.

Von Willerbrands is a genetic condition caused by missing or defective von Willebrand factor (VWF), a clotting protein which binds platelets in blood vessel walls. A lack of VWF can cause heavy bleeding.

Adam said: “I have this, too, but Codylee has a more severe version of it.

“This means that Codylee has to be very careful he doesn’t get hurt and start to bleed.

“He can get a nose bleed for up to 35 minutes. This means he has to be very cautious when he is playing.

“He has to avoid a lot of normal things that other boys his age would be doing, like playing football, but he is very arty and has put a lot of art materials into the tub.”

Meanwhile three-year-old Tyler suffers from rare conditions that cause severe and debilitating headaches –American ice pick migraines, cluster headaches and paroxysmal hemicrania.

Symptoms of paroxysmal hemicrania are described as severe throbbing, claw-like, or boring pain usually on one side of the face, in, around, or behind the eye, and occasionally reaching to the back of the neck.

He also gets American ice pick migraines. An ice pick headache is a type of a headache that is marked by very brief stabs of pain, most commonly in the front or sides of the head.

Adam said: “Tyler’s condition causes him to have severe headaches that come on very suddenly and can cause him to fall over.

“He was born prematurely and for the first 45 minutes he didn’t breath.

“We were warned that he might not make it but he pulled through and then spent the next 10 days of his life in an incubator.”

Adam said that Tyler went on to lead a normal life until earlier this year when his conditions were diagnosed.

Since then the youngster has spent a lot of time in hospital and Adam has given up his job as a city chef to become a full time carer for his sons.

He said: “Tyler’s life has dramatically changed due to this condition.”

He said that the boys conditions aren’t linked but both suffer in different ways.