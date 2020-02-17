Brave Blake McMillan laid to rest in happy celebration of his life

Family and loved ones of Blake McMillan said their final goodbyes to the seven-year-old at the weekend.

Hundreds gathered to take part in a celebration of his life at Panbride Country Church on Saturday to say their final goodbyes to the seven-year-old who left an ” imprint in the hearts and minds” of everyone who knew him.

While Storm Dennis raged outside balloons and Blake’s favourite Disney songs lit up the church as those present listened to tributes to Blake before singing the children’s hymn All Things Bright and Beautiful.

Outside a mass of floral tributes welcomed those who arrived for the funeral.

Blake had died exactly a week earlier at Rachel House, Kinross, 58 hours after his family took the heartbreaking decision to switch off his life support machine.

The youngster, from Carnoustie, was diagnosed with MECP2 duplication syndrome at just three-weeks-old.

The condition meant Blake couldn’t walk or sit without full support and could only move his head and limbs.

Immediately following his death Blake’s mum, Jenny Howe told the Tele: “Blake fought until the very end, the way he has fought all his life. He didn’t know how to do anything other than fight.”

Blake’s funeral was led by the chaplain of Rachel House, Monica Stewart, with the church’s minister Annette Gordon reading out a tribute to Blake from his class mates at Carlogie Primary School.

© DC Thomson

The piece, written by the head teacher Mrs Judith Reid on behalf of the children, read: “All Carlogie children loved Blake, and recognised just how special he was. One child even wrote a story with Blake as the main character although he was given the name ‘Blakador’ – which was very Harry Potter-themed.

“Blakador had some amazing magical powers, just as he did in real life.

“Blake has placed a definite imprint into the hearts and minds of all of us here at Carlogie and will never ever be forgotten.”

The church service was followed by a private burial at Carnoustie’s Shanwell Cemetery.

A lone piper led the funeral procession a short way along the road before his family took Blake to his final resting place, beside Jenny’s grandparents.

His older sister Faye was one of those who took a cord of her little brother’s small blue coffin as it was slowly lowered into the ground.

Later Jenny said: “I’m not sure how we are going to get through the next few days but somehow we will.

“Sleep well my darling angel. My heart is absolutely shattered. I miss you so much.

We had a wonderful day celebrating my boy’s life.”