A desperate thug knocked a 63-year-old Dundee woman to the ground and robbed her of her purse, before being chased off by passers-by.

Margaret Wood shouted: “There’s nothing in it,” as she struggled with Robert Mudie on Coupar Angus Road, Dundee, in broad daylight.

The lout knocked Mrs Wood to the ground and snatched her bag containing her purse, which only held £5.

However, he was quickly pursued by members of the public who had stopped to help.

Serial offender Mudie threw her purse under a car before saying: “I haven’t even done anything wrong.”

Mudie, 46, was jailed on Monday after pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to attacking and robbing Mrs Wood, who was left with injuries.

Robbery

The court heard how Mudie was in the grip of a heroin addiction when he targeted Mrs Wood.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan revealed how his victim decided to walk home at 3.45pm after purchasing wine from a shop on High Street, Lochee.

He said: “She reached the grass area of Coupar Angus Road between Lansdowne Gardens and Dryburgh Gardens.

“She then felt someone grab her handbag, which contained her purse and pull it, causing her to fall on the ground.

“She bumped the left side of her head on the ground and broke the left leg of her glasses.

“She held onto the bag saying ‘there’s nothing in it’ but the accused said ‘let go’.”

Pursuit

Witnesses driving on the road stopped their cars and came to Mrs Wood’s assistance.

Mudie was chased on foot towards Langshaw Road, where he ditched the purse.

The witness returned the purse to Mrs Wood and police officers later found Mudie’s DNA on it.

Mrs Wood told the witnesses the purse only contained £5. Police managed to trace Mudie nearby and he was arrested.

The court heard how the victim suffered bruising and grazing on her head and knee respectively.

Mudie, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted assaulting Margaret Wood, then 63, on July 4 last year on Coupar Angus Road by approaching behind her, trying to grab her handbag, pulling at it, causing her to fall and her glasses to break, searching through the bag, struggling with her and robbing her of a purse.

‘It’s a terrible offence, which he accepts’

Solicitor Billy Rennie conceded Mudie was realistic about a prison sentence being imposed.

He said: “Unfortunately there’s been injury and he’s very shameful of that.

“He found himself in a fairly desperate place.

“This opportunity arose and unfortunately acted in the manner that he did.

“He has little or no recollection of the events. It’s a terrible offence, which he accepts.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Mudie for 21 months, saying: “I do not think there is an alternative here but a custodial sentence.

“I am told you are ashamed of what you did here, I think you should be.

“A 63-year-old woman minding her own business at 3.45pm in the afternoon – it’s entirely unacceptable.”