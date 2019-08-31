Brasserie Ecosse: Very friendly staff but head was turned by a burger at the other table

It’s a rare occasion when the two of us get to eat out on our own.

Being presented with such an opportunity, we decided to treat ourselves, though our choice was aided by the restaurant popping up on a voucher site which gave us £50 of food for £25.

We arrived for our 5.30pm booking to be greeted by a very friendly staff member and shown to a table in what I’d describe as the second alcove on right-hand wall.

It’s a very big dining area, almost industrial, but it has some nice light fittings and the tables are placed far enough apart you don’t feel you’re sharing your evening with folks at other tables. There are clever lighting and curtain effects that make the area quite attractive.

We were brought a bottle of water and the cocktails, wine and food menus.

Our waitress explained they had 71 Brewing beers on tap though there were bottles available too.

My husband enjoys the likes of Peroni or Coors, but these aren’t sold here. He took a bottle of Lagunitas IPA, on our server’s recommendation, and I knee-jerked into Bacardi and diet coke as I was unsure of what else they had and a request for Kahlua had met with a blank stare. It would be good if they perhaps did a beer and spirits menu too.

The drinks came and we were told the soups (£5.50) were langoustine chowder and one I didn’t order (sorry, should have made notes!).

Other starters included chicken and duck liver parfait with rhubarb (£8.75) and hot smoked salmon with pickled egg yolk (£7.95). Across the table the choice was for scallops, apples and alliums (£11) an unusual combination, we thought, but he loves scallops.

The mains choices range from the £14 mark, with a few vegetarian options – spelt grain and barley risotto and a courgette lasagne being two.

I struggled a little bit with the menu – a lot of the dishes contained elements I just don’t like, chicken with sweetcorn ragout, duck with spiced pear, sea trout with pea veloute. I’m not sophisticated enough for this!

I was on the steak option – Campbell’s Gold ribeye (£24.95) or steak frites, 8oz flat iron steak (£17.50), I chose the latter as I hadn’t had it before. My other half chose the grilled whole sea bream with rocket, orange and pine nut salad (£17.95).

My soup was served with a poppy seeded roll – I was a little disappointed that bread hadn’t put on the table to nibble on while we waited – but my roll and soup were very nice. The chowder had lots of finely chopped veg in it.

The seafood was also served in a bowl and the four quite small scallops didn’t seem to merit the price tag. However, they were cooked to perfection and the mix with the apple and allium (basically garlicky onion) was fabulous. But another couple wouldn’t have gone amiss.

The mains came – my steak was medium rare as requested and served on a warmed marble plate with the chips in a separate dish.

My husband agreed to having his fish filleted. The server used two spoons to cut off the head and tail and get the backbone etc out. She did warn there would still be bones in it and, unfortunately, there were quite a few. I’d have found this off-putting, but he coped manfully.

I shared my pile of chips and steak – the chips were to die for, crispy and tasty and the steak had a lovely flavour but was a little chewy in places. I’m not familiar with the cut, so perhaps that was due to how I had it cooked.

The sea bream was tasty, but I’m not sure it is something we’d order again.

A fellow diner had a burger delivered (£9.95) and I had a severe case of food envy. It looked wonderful.

The desserts were fancy ice cream and sorbet and a brulee (£7) but we decided to go for the Scottish and French cheeses (£12).

The plate came with six pieces of cheese, oatcakes, chutney and pickled grapes. It was very pleasant and I loved the chutney, though I wouldn’t rush to eat another pickled grape!

I had an espresso martini (£9) while my other half – who’d swapped his beer with me – ordered himself a second Bacardi. My first espresso martini, it was interesting – like a very cold coffee with a kick.