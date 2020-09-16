Brand new Hilltown artwork lightens up the Hill Bar with beer garden mural makeover

A popular Hilltown pub has been given a makeover with a brand new mural overlooking its outdoor beer garden.

John Fraser created the spray paint image of Dundee Law, the Hilltown Clock and the Tay Bridge on the wall outside Hill Bar to make the beer garden more colourful.

And it has gone down a treat with punters and local residents alike.

John said: “Because of coronavirus happening all the pubs were struggling and opening up beer gardens and someone I know works at the Hill Bar and wanted a mural.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

“The beer garden there is overlooked by a lot of houses and an old folks’ home so I didn’t know how it would go but it’s gone really well.

“The residents of the old folks’ home have said they really like it.

“It is a really popular pub, a born and bred Hilltown pub, and it’s been received a lot better than I thought it would.”

John spent two days last week in the wind and rain creating the masterpiece, but is pleased Dundee is becoming more receptive to street art like his.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

He continued: “It took Dundee a while to catch up with art, and street art was mostly looked down upon, but we have a lot of new art popping up in Dundee and Dundee City Council is starting to see how well it is being received on social media as well.

“I think these murals make the place look better and really cheer people up.

“It is a really positive thing and it is good to see some colour coming in with everything that is going on in the world.

“Something nice to look at and makes you think about something else is worthwhile.”