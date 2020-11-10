Braeview pupils could be taught in Portakabins until 2025, until proposed new school is built

Councillors are being asked to agree to settle a near £6 million insurance claim for the fire-hit Braeview Academy building – which could see pupils taught in portable cabins for the next five years.

Parts of Braeview Academy were devastated by a blaze which broke out in September 2018.

In the weeks that followed, pupils were decanted to two other secondary schools while a village of portable cabins – commonly referred to by the trade name Portakabin – was built beside their school.

Pupils then returned to the Braeview village in December 2018 – believed to be the largest temporary portable classroom set up ever built in Scotland.

The council’s policy and resources committee will be told at a meeting on Monday November 16 that settling the insurance claim for a lower amount makes sense, given the current economic climate.

Consultation has been carried out on potential options for new secondary schooling, including a £60 million merged secondary to replace both Braeview Academy and Craigie High School. A report is expected to be considered on this in early 2021.

It is likely that if the current consultation is successfully concluded, the school would be finished by around August 2025.

This would mean the Braeview pupils would remain decanted in the portable cabin village until this point. The costs for the extended decant would be funded beyond December 2020 from the insurance money.

If there was no agreement for a merged secondary, pupils could remain in the portable cabins until a replacement was ready.

Children and families convener Councillor Stewart Hunter said: “Settling the claim now would allow us to remain flexible about solutions for the future of Braeview Academy.

“We need to determine the best option for the way forward for secondary schooling in the area.

“While the portable cabin village is an excellent facility, it is only meant to be short term. This settlement will help us to maintain the temporary cabins until a replacement is ready.

“This is a sensible suggestion as we look to make decisions about the years ahead for Braeview.

“I would also like to praise everyone connected with Braeview Academy for the impressive way that they have dealt with this major incident.

“Staff and pupils, along with families, have shown tremendous spirit and resilience in the face of very challenging circumstances.”