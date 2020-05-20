Braeview Academy pupils given helping hand in learning thanks to laptop drop-off service

A new contactless drop-off service by staff at Braeview Academy has seen dozens of pupils given laptops and workpacks to use at home during lockdown.

In order to give the students the opportunity to continue their learning during the Covid-19 pandemic, the school’s pupil support staff have been arranging the doorstep deliveries of equipment to families across the school community.

Over 90 families benefited from the drop-offs last week, which head teacher Lesley Elder hopes will give them a helping hand as they adapt to home schooling.

She said: “Young people and their teachers are dependent on learning at home, through Glow and Microsoft Teams. More than ever before, laptops, tablets and WiFi access are becoming vital learning tools.

“We understand the challenges families face in borrowing laptops from other family members, young people sharing with siblings and the cost implications of buying them. That is why we have been checking in with our families over the last few weeks and asking them what IT they need and providing a laptop when we can.

“As part of our support role we have contacted all of our families. We value our relationships with them and are working hard to keep in touch with everyone. Having conversations with parents and pupils and knowing that people are coping has been reassuring to us all.

“We offer help with school work, a chance to share lockdown experiences and try to help everyone to continue to feel part of our school community.”

Braeview Academy staff and pupils were forced to reassess learning processes back in 2018 after a fire destroyed the school building and led to pupils being sent to Craigie High and Baldragon Academy.

Many students became adept at online learning during that process and, since the fire, the school has continued to increase laptop provision which has helped its response to the current coronavirus situation.

Braeview is due to receive 50 more laptops and WiFi cards over the next few weeks which will help support even more families in the area.

Katie Phinn, an S4 pupil an Braeviw, had a school laptop delivered to her home and has praised the school for helping students make the best of what has been a difficult situation.

She said: “The school has been really supportive by giving us laptops.

“This has allowed us to keep up with school work and keep in contact with teachers if we need support with the work. It has really helped me get through lockdown.”