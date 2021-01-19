Braeview Academy and Craigie High School merger expected to be approved next week

The merger of two of Dundee’s biggest secondary schools is expected to be approved next week.

Councillors will meet on Monday to discuss the proposed new £60 million community campus which will replace the current Braeview Academy and Craigie High School.

A report on the public consultation into the proposals, published last year, recommended that the children and families services committee approves the plans.

Work could start this August with the building opening its doors at Drumgeith Road in August 2025.

Scottish Government funding for the new community campus was secured in December.

Braeview Academy suffered a catastrophic fire in September 2018 which resulted in the creation of temporary cabin accommodation for pupils. Late last year, Dundee City Council agreed to settle a near £6 million insurance claim for the building.

Speaking ahead of the committee meeting, convener Councillor Stewart Hunter said: “I would like to thank everyone who took part in the consultation process as their views have been very important to help us reach this important stage.

“It is clear that the Braeview and Craigie buildings are not appropriate for the education of the future that we want to offer across the city.

“Both school communities deserve praise for the commitment they are showing at the moment in the circumstances, but I feel that the time has come to do something much better in terms of accommodation.

“We looked at a number of options for the future. But the development of a community learning campus will, quite frankly, have a transformational effect for the wider community and also improve the life chances for the young people of the area.”

If the proposal is approved, Scottish Ministers would have to be informed.

A four-year transition to the new school would be planned through a project board including representatives of staff, pupils and parents from the existing Braeview Academy and Craigie High School.

It would be involved in consultation on the building, vision, values and aims, improvement planning, pupil transition and the identity of the new campus.

Catchment areas

Under the proposals, the catchment area would consist of the current catchment area for Braeview and Craigie, with the exception of Craigiebarns Primary School.

The catchment area for Grove Academy would also be expanded to embrace Craigiebarns Primary School. This is also recommended for approval to the committee and would start in August 2025.

However the public consultation revealed concerns around the distance pupils would have to travel to school, as well as potential problems created by increased congestion within the Drumgeith road area.

Responding to these queries, Paul Clancy, executive director of children and families service, wrote: “A traffic impact assessment of the area within the planned works would be undertaken to assess the most suitable ingress and egress from the proposed site to provide relevant and safe access.

“It is also important to note that, based upon the current pupil population, for the majority of pupils the average journey to a new campus at Drumgeith Road would be shorter than to their current buildings and this should encourage active travel.”

Flooding concerns

The new community campus is expected to be built on the site the former St Saviour’s High.

During the public consultation, concerns were also raised over the potential for flooding at the proposed site, which lies south of Drumgeith Road.

However, in the consultation report the local authority denied the site would be at risk, saying that there were no “major issues identified” when risk assessments were carried out.

Mr Clancy said: “The council have reviewed the historical and projected flooding data for the proposed site and surrounding area, with an initial flood risk assessment having been carried out.

“Predicted flooding issues will be addressed through the planning and detailed design development stages.”