Brace for former Dundee United youth star Harry Souttar in debut for Australia

Former Dundee United player Harry Souttar notched a dream double on his Australia debut – before insisting his big brother John sees the funny side of their split loyalties.

The Aberdeen-born defender found the net twice as the Socceroos defeated Nepal 5-0 in Canberra on October 10.

Souttar, 20, had previously represented the Aussies at U/23 level but making his competitive bow for the senior side means he can no longer switch allegiances back to the country of his birth.

The former Tangerines youngster previously played for Scotland at U/19 level but was eligible for Australia through his mother Heather.

Hearts favourite John Souttar had the same dilemma before going on to win three caps to date for Scotland.

Harry beamed: “It was a proud moment for me, especially for my mum. I think everyone could tell with the smile on my face it’s a dream come true.

“John and I do have a bit of a laugh about us playing for different countries – and I wish him well – but this is my chosen path.”