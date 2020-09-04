B&Q Dundee shuts after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

B&Q in Dundee closed this afternoon after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The store, on Kings Cross Road, shut in the early afternoon and a sign was placed on the door stating that it will reopen tomorrow.

It read: “Due to an incident in store, unfortunately we have had to close the store for today. We will be open again as of tomorrow 7am (Saturday 5th September). Sorry for any inconvenience.”

The car park remained empty this afternoon as the store underwent a deep clean.

A B&Q spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that our Dundee store is temporarily closed following a team member receiving a positive Covid-19 test result.

“Closing the store for deep cleaning is a precautionary measure and goes beyond government advice.”