Boy’s horror as he finds beloved cat ‘hanged to death’ in wire snare

A distraught mum today revealed her family’s horror after their beloved pet cat was found “hanged to death” in a wire snare.

Wendy Millard, 45, said her 16-year-old son Cameron made the grim discovery of their two-year-old Syd at the weekend.

Heartbroken Wendy, who is recovering from cancer, called for more to be done to stop people laying traps.

She said: “We are devastated by what has happened. Cameron, who found Syd, is particularly badly affected by what he discovered.

“It was horrific. When Cameron found Syd he was hanging by his neck from the wire trap.

“He was obviously dead at that point and must have been for some time, because when Cameron brought him home to me he was stone cold.”

She added: “Syd and our other cat, Pink, went out together at 5pm on Saturday. She came home later but he never returned. I began calling for him and shaking his favourite treats but there was no sign all night.”

Wendy, who lives with Cameron in Arbroath, said the two-metre wire trap had been set in a nearby garden.

She added: “It was set high up on the wall and was made of very thick wire.

“When I spoke to a neighbour about it he said it had been set to catch foxes that have been prowling in the neighbourhood.”

Wendy added: “This has been horrific. This is clearly an illegal trap and should never have been set in the first place.

“This has to stop before another animal dies in this cruel and inhumane way.”

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: “We are saddened to hear about Syd’s death.

“This is exactly the reason the Scottish SPCA supports a ban on all forms of snares.

“Snares cause unimaginable stress and suffering to an animal.

“They are non-selective and can just as easily harm non-targeted wildlife as a domestic animal, as in this case. As long as snaring continues, suffering will continue.

“If anyone finds a snare, we ask that you leave it untouched and contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999 if you believe it to have been set illegally.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are aware of the incident and are making relevant inquiries.”