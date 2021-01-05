Boys, 5 and 9, in ‘serious’ condition following Glenshee crash which claimed life of Dundee man

Two children are in a “serious” condition in hospital following a crash which killed a popular Dundee man.

Emergency services were called to a one-car collision on the A93 Perth to Braemar road, near the Spittal of Glenshee just before 4.30pm on Sunday.

Reece Tucker from Kirkton, a passenger in the BMW, died at the scene.

Two boys aged five and nine were taken to hospital by air ambulance following the crash.

On Tuesday, police said the youngsters are both in a “serious” condition in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The 31-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.

Police said their investigation into the crash is on-going, adding that a report on the incident will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

The force has also appealed for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Sergeant Fraser Cameron, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit in Perth, said: “Our investigation into the cause of this crash on Sunday afternoon is continuing. I would ask any witnesses to the crash who have not yet spoken to officers to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone driving on the A93 near to its junctions with the B950 and B951 around 4.15pm who has dash-cam footage to come forward.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three vehicles to the scene of the incident on Sunday.

The Glenshee road was closed until about 2am on Monday morning following the crash.

Motorists were told to seek out an alternative route as the collision investigation was carried out.

Friends of former Baldragon Academy pupil Reece took to social media to pay tribute to him.

One pal wrote: “Keep a smile on your face up there, brother. I can’t believe it. Your gunna be a big miss. You will never be forgotten.

“Rest easy big lad.”

Another said: “Devastation isn’t the word, another sad day for Kirkton. Sleep tight big man, you were one in a million.”

Another friend wrote: “What a sad world we live in. Fly high, Reece.”