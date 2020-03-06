Boyfriend headbutted partner during row at Dundee’s Club Tropicana

A raging boyfriend headbutted his partner during a row inside a city nightclub.

Lee Carrol, of Seafield Place, attacked the woman inside Club Tropicana, South Ward Road, during the early hours of March 1.

The 29-year-old mechanic shouted: “Get out my face or I’m going to headbutt you,” to which the woman replied: “Go ahead.”

He then headbutted the woman on the nose which caused her to bleed. Carrol pleaded guilty to the attack when appearing from custody.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said Carrol did not remember the incident and has suffered significant mental health problems. Sentence was deferred until later this month for reports.