Boyfriend who headbutted his partner in Dundee nightclub avoids prison sentence

A raging boyfriend who headbutted his partner during a row inside a city nightclub has been spared a prison sentence.

Lee Carrol, of Seafield Place, attacked the woman inside Club Tropicana, South Ward Road, during the early hours of March 1.

The 30-year-old mechanic shouted: “Get out my face or I’m going to headbutt you,” to which the woman replied: “Go ahead.”

He then headbutted the woman on the nose which caused her to bleed.

© DC Thomson

Carrol previously pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to carrying out the assault.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said that Carrol did not remember the incident and has suffered significant mental health problems.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “It’s a serious offence.

“You do not have a record and the report is quite positive. You have demonstrated remorse for this.”

Carrol was placed on supervision for 12 months and ordered to perform 120 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to a custodial sentence.