VIDEO: Probe launched as footage emerges of boy walking in front of moving Dundee bus

An investigation has been launched after video footage emerged of a child walking in front of a moving bus.

The dramatic footage was captured on Lothian Crescent near the North East Campus on Monday evening.

The footage shows a boy walking backwards, close to the Xplore 9A service, forcing the driver to “crawl” behind him.

The youth appears to beckon the driver to keep coming forward before the video ends.

A spokeswoman for Xplore confirmed today that the matter is now under investigation after the firm had reviewed the footage.

Destiny Thompson had been on the double-decker service at around 8pm that evening.

She said although 28 seconds of footage had been recorded the matter was ongoing for around 10 minutes.

The 17-year-old added: “This can’t be allowed to carry on.

“These drivers have been getting terrorised year-on-year.

She added: “The incident had initially involved about five kids.

“Some of them left the road and he continued to walk in front.

“His mates were laughing at him for doing it and that encouraged him.

“There wasn’t much the bus driver could really do in the circumstances.

“He was eventually forced to leave the bus after the other youths opened up the back where the engine is stored.”

She added: “As soon as they opened that up the driver was forced to get out and the kids cleared off after that happened.”

The video, which was viewed 18,000 times, has since been removed from social media.

A number of users condemned the child’s actions after hundreds of people commented on it.

Police said they have received no complaints.

Councillor Steven Rome, North East ward, said it was “very concerning” to hear about the incident.

He said: “I would ask anyone that had witnessed this incident to contact the authorities.

“It’s certainly very concerning to hear of what has taken place there this week.

“I will be contacting the sergeant at Longhaugh Police Station in relation to this matter.”

He added: “This youngster was putting himself at risk as well as others.”

A spokeswoman for Xplore bus services added: “Xplore Dundee is carrying out a full investigation.”