An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a collision with a car near a school in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to the junction between St Leonard Place and St Leonard Road at about 3pm yesterday.

The incident happened just yards from St Andrews Primary, which is on St Leonard Place.

The boy was said to be conscious and breathing when he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police confirmed they had attended, but a spokesman for the force said today that yesterday’s incident had been dealt with at the scene and that nobody had been charged in connection with the collision.