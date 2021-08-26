Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local / Fife

Boy charged over alleged assault on 14-year-old girl in Cowdenbeath

By Steven Rae
August 26, 2021, 4:18 pm
Cowdenbeath police assault girl

A teenage boy has been charged after an alleged assault on a 14-year-old girl in Cowdenbeath.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in the Foulford Road area of the town at around 1.55pm on Wednesday.

The girl sustained a minor injury, according to police.

Social media footage

Footage of the alleged incident is said to have been circulating on social media.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of an assault in the Foulford Road area of Cowdenbeath around 1.55pm on Wednesday August 25.

“A 14-year old girl sustained a minor injury.

“A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the incident and a report will be sent to the Youth Justice Management Unit.”

