A Dundee teenager was taken to hospital with facial injuries after being ambushed and attacked by a gang of fellow pupils.

The lunchtime beating happened opposite St John’s RC High School in the city and the boy was taken to the casualty department at Ninewells after managing to make his own way home.

He was cornered by the gang of seven other youths before being repeatedly punched by one member of the group.

The victim is a pupil at St John’s and it is understood all the other youths also attend the secondary school in Harefield Road.

Police Scotland has confirmed that it is investigating the attack and Dundee City Council is also aware of the incident.

The teenager’s parents said that their son had been left with severe swelling and bruising to his face after what they described as a “vicious” attack.

The boy’s mum said her son had gone to a shop opposite the school during the lunchtime break.

She said: “When he came back outside, a group of seven boys were circled around, blocking his way.

“My son tried to walk away but was punched by one of the group while the others continued to circle around him.

“The punching continued while my son kept walking. In all, he was punched six times.”

She said her son ran home after the attack and she initially feared he had a broken jaw.

The mum added: “I immediately called 999 and then I contacted the school.

“I understand that one of the teachers at the school witnessed at least part of the attack.

“I have since been to the school to speak about this and I have to say they have been supportive.

“However, I will not be returning any of my children to the school at this point because I fear for their safety.”

Doctors at Ninewells Hospital confirmed the teenager’s jaw was not broken in Tuesday’s attack.

His mum said: “His face is very swollen, bruised and sore and he is finding it difficult to talk.”

A spokesman for the council said: “We can confirm an incident took place. Police Scotland has been informed.”

Police Scotland said: “We aware of the matter and are making inquiries.”