Boy, 9, dies after becoming trapped beneath locker at school

A boy aged nine has died after becoming trapped beneath a locker at a school.

Paramedics rushed to Great Baddow High School in Chelmsford, Essex, at around 6.15pm last night where they found the child trapped.

The boy, who was not a pupil at the school, was taken to hospital where he later died.

It is thought the boy was attending a swimming club with his family.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: “We are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive.

“The child was not a pupil at the school and had been there with family members at an after school club.”

Essex Live reports that witnesses said they heard numerous ambulances rushing to the scene.

A statement issued on the school’s website yesterday reads: “Due to exceptional circumstances, the school will be closed on Friday, May 24, except for Year 11 and Year 13 students sitting exams (GCSEs: Business Studies, Italian, DT; A levels: Business and Physics).“The buses will run as normal at the beginning and the end of the day.

“Students taking morning exams will be able to leave the site after their exam. The school is closed to all students except those taking exams

“Further information will be sent.”