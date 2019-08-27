Boy, 8, raises £1.8k after completing 30-mile walk from Carnoustie to St Andrews

A local youngster has successfully completed a 30-mile walk to raise funds for charity.

Eight-year-old Charlie Watts, accompanied by his dad Adam, walked from Carnoustie to St Andrews on Sunday to raise funds for the Marine Conservation Society (MCS).

Along the way the pair were joined by other walkers, including some of Charlie’s friends and school teachers.

Adam said: “It was a really great experience. The first 20 miles were relatively straightforward. It was a beautiful day.”

Adam said they “hit a wall” at one point on the challenge but a phone call from a friend helped Charlie on his way.

It took them nine hours and 49 minutes to complete the walk, burning 3,000 calories in a total of 64,500 steps. Charlie has raised £1,836 towards the MCS.

Charlie decided he wanted to raise money after he watched Blue Planet and became worried about plastic and rubbish threatening animals and the environment.