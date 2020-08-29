Boy, 6, one of three rescued from the Tay near Broughty Ferry

A six-year-old boy was among three people rescued after coming into trouble off the coast of Dundee on Saturday afternoon.

The youngster is said to have been on a paddle-board with an adult when they ran into trouble in the River Tay off Broughty Ferry Beach, in the Glass Pavilion area, at about 1.30pm.

The Broughty Ferry RNLI’s inshore lifeboat came to their rescue after being notified by the UK Coastguard.

A kayaker also rushed to the assistance of the pair and looked after them until the rescuers arrived.

Neither of the paddle-boarders needed medical attention.

However the RNLI team had to return to help the kayaker as well after he started taking on water. He was returned to the beach safely.

A Broughty Ferry RNLI spokesman said: “At 1.30pm approx Broughty Ferry ILB (inshore lifeboat) launched at the request of Aberdeen Coastguard to reports of two persons, one a six-year-old boy, drifting out into the river on a stand up paddle board (SUP).

“A kayaker had aided the paddle board until the ILB arrived on scene.

“The two casualties were transferred into the ILB and returned to Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station to get warmed up

“Both casualties didn’t require any medical intervention.”

He added: “Reports then came in that the kayaker that had aided the paddle-boarders was also in need of help as he was taking on water so the ILB went out to assist the kayaker.

“Again no medical interventions required. The kayaker was returned to the beach and the ILB returned to station, refuelled and made ready.”