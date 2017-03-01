Boy, 4, taken to hospital after being knocked down on Dundee street

A boy was taken to hospital with a head injury after being knocked down on a Dundee street.

Emergency services were called to Arklay Street, near its junction with Sandeman Street.

The boy’s condition is not known.

Members of the public tried to help at the scene before the arrival of an ambulance and police officers.

Chris Airlie, 53, owner of the nearby Arklay Street Mini Market, said a member of the public had come into his store saying the youngster had suffered a cut head as a result of the collision.

Chris said: “I wasn’t in the store at the time.

“I know a member of the public had come in for a cloth and a bottle of water for the boy.

“They described the boy as having a cut — we weren’t sure how serious it was.

“I have owned the store for 28 years and this particular stretch of road can be hazardous.”

Local resident Haidar Alwan, 29, a steel fabricator, said: “I missed the incident but saw the ambulance in attendance.

“There were a number of people standing around.

“When I came down the street later in the afternoon I was told the little boy had been hit by a car — I hope he is OK.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland attended at Arklay Street, Dundee at about 1pm on Saturday.

“This followed a road traffic collision involving a four-year-old child pedestrian and a car.

“The child was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment to a head injury.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 12.56pm on Saturday to attend a road traffic collision.

“We dispatched one ambulance which arrived on scene at 1pm.

“One male patient was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”