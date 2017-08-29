Boy, 4, dies after being found in activity centre swimming pool

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A four-year-old boy has died after being discovered in a swimming pool at an activity centre, police said.

The boy was reported missing at Knapp House Activity Centre in Northam, Bideford, at 2.55pm on Monday.

Police appeal following the death of a four-year-old boy at an activity centre in #Bideford yesterday, Mon 28 August https://t.co/Vm86K1Mbpr pic.twitter.com/q76GhlpDQN — DevonCornwall Police (@DC_Police) August 29, 2017

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Following an extensive search assisted by the police helicopter, the child was located in a swimming pool at the site and taken to North Devon District Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

“The boy’s next of kin have been informed and enquiries continue.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting reference 593 of 28/08/17.