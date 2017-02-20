A two-year-old boy has died after being recovered from a Tayside river.

A major search was launched after the child was reported missing from a property in the Milton of Drimmie area, close to Bridge of Cally in Perthshire at around 11.15am on Sunday.

The Police Scotland helicopter and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel were involved in a full search of the area along with police officers.

The child was located in the River Ericht, close to the property, at around 12.35pm.

He was removed from the water by fire personnel and treated by paramedics, who had attended the scene with the air ambulance, however the boy died.

In a statement Police Scotland said: “Tragically, the boy did not survive.

“His family are being supported by officers at this time.”

John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, expressed his sympathy through Twitter.

He tweeted: “Heartbreaking news from the River Ericht at Bridge of Cally. My deepest sympathies to everyone involved.”

Local councillor Liz Grant, Provost of Perth and Kinross, said: “It will beabsolutely devastating for the family and the community.

“It is a very small community. Bridge of Cally is a small village.

“The River Ericht is fast, the rivers are all fast coming down through that area, particularly at this time of year.”