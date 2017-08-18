Boy, 17, tried to sell car he didn’t have then reported it stolen

A 17-year-old youth told a “pack of lies” to police and to a man who wanted to buy his car, at the same time defrauding the man of £200.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had previously admitted that on December 10 2016, at various streets in Dundee, he pretended to the man he had a car for sale for £200.

He then agreed to sell it to him, while knowing he had already sold the car to someone else.

He further admitted wasting police time the following day at Downfield Police Office, Balgowan Avenue.

He falsely reported to PC Richard Price that his car had been stolen, while he knew he had sold it, and rendering the lieges liable to suspicion and accusation of theft.

At the sheriff court, he was placed on a year’s community payback order with 100 hours of unpaid work.