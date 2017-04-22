A teenager will be sentenced in June after he went on a four-mile joyride “because he was bored”.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was almost three times over the drink-drive limit when he got behind the wheels of his father’s car on March 30.

He caused three separate crashes in the city after setting off from Dens Road.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence until June 1 to take advice on how to deal with the case.

He said: “This is a very concerning case.

“That afternoon he got drunk, took his father’s car and went on a joyride through the streets of Dundee.

“It seems a miracle nobody was killed or seriously injured. There is no explanation for his actions other than he was bored, which is no explanation.”