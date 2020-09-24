Boy, 16, charged after police recover drugs worth £30,000 from property in Dundee

A 16-year-old boy is to appear in court on Thursday after police recovered more than £30,000 of drugs from a property in Dundee.

Crack cocaine with an estimated value of £24,550, along with heroin valued at over £6,000, over £1,000 cash and other items relating to drug dealing were recovered from an address in the city’s Blackness Road.

The recovery follows the execution of a drugs search warrant by officers on Wednesday morning.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged distribution of controlled drugs and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.