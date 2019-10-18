Boy, 15, seriously injured following racist attack in Dundee city centre

A 15-year-old boy has been left with serious injuries following a racist attack in Dundee city centre.

The teen was targeted at the junction between Panmure Street and Meadowside by another youngster after offensive remarks were made towards him.

The 15-year-old was followed by two youths, and was subject to further verbal abuse, before an altercation took place near the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

A 32-year-old man was also assaulted on Panmure Street and suffered a serious facial injury.

The attacks took place on Tuesday, October 15 at about 11.20pm.

Both incidents took place at around the same time and are being linked by Tayside Police Division.

Officers are seeking a boy, 15, in connection with the incidents.

The suspect is described as about 5ft 6in, of average build and with short, brown hair. He was wearing black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a black puffer-style jacket and Air Max 95 trainers.

Another youngster, seen with the suspect, is also being sought.

He is said to be about 16-years-old, 6ft and slim. He was wearing a black baseball cap and black jumper at the time.

PC Paul Scott described the attacks as “despicable” as he appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Two teen girls and a man are said to have been in the area at the time.

He added:“This was despicable behaviour which will not be tolerated and we are working to establish the circumstances leading up to these two incidents.

“There were a number of people in the area at the time of these assaults and we are keen to speak to them. They include two teenage girls and a workman.

“Anyone who recognises these descriptions, or who was around at the time of these incidents, which are being treated as linked, is urged to come forward.”

Those with information can call Police Scotland on 101 quoting the incident numbers 4462 and 4494 of October 15. Anonymous calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.