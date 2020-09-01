Boy, 15, in court over ‘trail of mayhem’ in Dundee

A teenager who is too young to hold a driving licence has been accused of leaving a trail of mayhem in various Dundee streets.

The 15-year-old from Dundee, who can’t be named for legal reasons, faces trial on a total of 20 driving charges including driving dangerously at speed, losing control of his uninsured car and colliding with a wall, a lamppost and another car on three separate occasions over a four-month period this year.

He denies that on March 22, on various roads between the Kingsway, Happyhillock Road and Ballindean Road, he drove without a licence, insurance or an MOT certificate.

He also denies causing a collision with a roadside barrier and wall on Ballantrae Place, damaging them and failing to stop and give details and failing to report the accident; and failing to stop in various streets between Longtown Road and Ballindean Road when required to do so by police.

The youth also denies that on the same date, in various roads between Longtown Road and Ballantrae Place, he accelerated harshly, failed to comply with road markings, lost control of the car, repeatedly crossed on to the opposing carriageway and forced drivers of oncoming vehicles to take evasive action to avoid a collision and struck a wall.

He further denies stealing car keys on March 28 or 29 at a house on Balunie Avenue in Dundee; and on March 29, on Russell Crescent and Kemnay Gardens, driving without insurance or a licence, on Balunie Avenue at Baldovie Road, failing to stop and provide details after an accident, having struck a lamppost; and on Russell Crescent, having struck another vehicle, failing to stop and provide details.

He further denies failing to stop when required to do so by PC Fraser Butter in Albert Street, Dura Street, Forfar Road and Clepington Road, on June 30.

The teenager is also accused of, on March 29 on Russell Crescent, taking and driving away a car and, on the same date, failing to report an accident at Balunie Avenue and Baldovie Road.

He is also accused of, on the same date, on Russell Crescent, Brown Constable Street, Albert Street, Lyon Street, Arbroath Road and Balunie Crescent, and other streets in Dundee unknown, driving dangerously and colliding with another vehicle and a lamppost.

He also denies that on June 30 on Albert Street, Dura Street, Forfar Road and Clepington Road he drove dangerously at excessive speeds and caused other drivers to take evasive action to avoid a collision; and drove without a licence or insurance.

The youth did not appear in court and he was ordained to appear for his trial on February 3, with an intermediate diet on January 20.