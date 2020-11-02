Boy, 15, charged with making ‘inappropriate sexual comments’ towards young females in Dundee

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with making alleged inappropriate sexual comments towards young females in Dundee, Police Scotland have confirmed.

The incidents are said to have happened in Americanmuir Road, Derwent Avenue and Gilburn Road between Monday October 26 and Saturday October 31.

The teenager will be reported to the Youth Justice Assessor in due course.

Chief Inspector David McIntosh, Local Area Commander for Dundee said the incidents were not connected to any other issues in Dundee over the weekend.