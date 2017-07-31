Police have charged a teenager after claims that a man was assaulted in an attack which may have been filmed on a phone.

Officers launched an investigation after a 28-year-old was allegedly targeted in Dundee’s Harefield Road on Sunday July 16.

The incident was said to have happened in the early hours of the morning, close to a set of traffic lights at the entrance to the council’s Marchbanks depot.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a teenager had been reported to prosecutors over the alleged attack.

She told the Tele: “A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the alleged assault.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The Tele previously told how officers had carried out door-to-door inquiries at nearby houses and reviewed CCTV after being informed of the incident.

Initial reports suggested several people may have been present during the alleged attack and that it may have been captured on a mobile phone.

The alleged victim was said to have suffered facial injuries.

Irene Smith, 69, a retired cook, said: “The first I knew about it was when the officer came to the door. I’m amazed there wasn’t traffic going by at the time.”

Meanwhile, police continue to probe a sexual assault which also happened in the Harefield Road area earlier this month.

The incident happened at the Miley wildlife reserve.

A woman was walking along a path when she was approached by a man, who banged into her and then sexually assaulted her.

Police said the victim was not hurt but had been left “shocked” by the attack.

A spokeswoman confirmed today that inquiries into the incident were continuing.

And officers are also still looking into a slashing at a block of flats, which left a man seriously injured.

Police and an ambulance rushed to Catterline Crescent in Brackens on July 18.

The man is understood to have been slashed in the face.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident.