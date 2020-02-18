Boy, 15, arrested following disturbance in Kirkton

A 15-year-old boy was arrested following a disturbance in Kirkton on Sunday evening.

Residents said they saw a number of police in the area connected with the incident at around midnight.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the incident had a happened at a premises on Harestane Road at 11.30pm.

She added: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a disturbance at a premises on Harestane Road.

She added: “Officers were made aware of the incident around 11.30pm on Sunday, 16 February.

“A report will be sent to the Children’s Reporter.”

One man who lives locally added: “I heard a lot of shouting around midnight.

He added: “There was a lot of police in the area.

“We weren’t sure exactly where the disturbance was but we thought one man was detained.”